Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at $34,970,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at $16,000,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at $13,285,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at $12,833,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CMIIU stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.