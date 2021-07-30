Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,089,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

