Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $6,225,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $298,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $5,456,000.

CFVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

