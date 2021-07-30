Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,133,054.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,041,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,549 shares of company stock worth $12,284,335.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

