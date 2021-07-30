Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.09% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

