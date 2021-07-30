Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NVSAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

