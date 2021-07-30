Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4,287 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

