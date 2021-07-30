DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. DCC has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.