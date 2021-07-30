Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.47.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $408.31. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.12. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $414.55. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,807,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,177,000 after purchasing an additional 340,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

