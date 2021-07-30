Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $471.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.47.

NYSE:DECK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $414.55.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

