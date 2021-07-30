DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $150,216.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,365,097 coins and its circulating supply is 55,197,751 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.