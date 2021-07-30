Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 34,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

