Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,672,190 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 69.88 and a current ratio of 70.37.

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.