Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

