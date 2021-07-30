Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $15.69. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 86 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,702,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.