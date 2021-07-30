Desjardins Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $136.10. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.