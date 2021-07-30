Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $108.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.