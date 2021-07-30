Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $47.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

MT opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 283,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

