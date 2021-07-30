Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

POWI opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

