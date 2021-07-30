Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

