Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $209,582.42 and approximately $38.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

