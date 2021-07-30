Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.42 ($72.26).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.