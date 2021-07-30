Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DPSGY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 31,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,160. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

