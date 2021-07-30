DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DXCM traded up $59.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,704. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.73.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.