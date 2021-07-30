DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $475.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.88.

DexCom stock opened at $456.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $466.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Assetmark acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $0. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

