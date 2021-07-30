DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $456.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.73. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $466.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in DexCom by 99.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

