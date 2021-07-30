dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $1.72 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,099,954 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

