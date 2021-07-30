Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,950 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,631.88 ($47.45).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,553 ($46.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,456.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

