Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,339. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

