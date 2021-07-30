Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 40.4% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.21. 338,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.78. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.