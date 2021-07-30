DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 9.86, but opened at 9.28. DiDi Global shares last traded at 10.11, with a volume of 224,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.