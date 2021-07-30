Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

