Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 54,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,602. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.