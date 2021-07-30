Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

DDS opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $222,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

