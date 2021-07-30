Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 175,072 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 669.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Quanterix worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $248,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $53.85 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,877. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

