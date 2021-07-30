Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.22% of Cutera worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.09 million, a P/E ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

