Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Natura &Co worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,356,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 1,147.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $21.70 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.