Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of SeaSpine worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 42.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 200,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

