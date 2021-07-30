Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Sage Therapeutics worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 92,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.