Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.86% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.