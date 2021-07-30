Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Tivity Health worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Tivity Health stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

