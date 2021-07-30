Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,506 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Everi worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

