Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,898 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

