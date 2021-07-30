Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,601 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.58% of First Financial Northwest worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

