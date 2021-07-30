Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.49. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $24,251,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

