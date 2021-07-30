Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,976 ($38.88). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,958 ($38.65), with a volume of 111,759 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,933.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 70.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

