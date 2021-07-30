Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 1,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.