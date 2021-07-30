Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 92.3% in July

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts forecast that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

