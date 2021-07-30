Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.