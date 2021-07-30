Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.22. Dollarama shares last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 449,653 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.07.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

